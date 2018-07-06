Save 40% on a lunch bag that is insulated and easy-to-clean: $9 Prime shipped

- Jul. 6th 2018 4:35 pm ET

Lifewit Direct (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its Insulated Lunch Bag for $8.92 Prime shipped when coupon code OH46BZRK has been applied at checkout. That’s 40% off the rate it typically fetches and is the lowest price we have tracked. This lunch bag features a mesh pocket for holding your utensils, allowing you to keep everything organized. Rated 4/5 stars.

Lifewit Insulated Lunch Bag features:

  • The exterior of the Lunch Box is constructed of high density water-resistant oxford fabric for durability and easy cleaning. The interior lining is crafted out of premium food-grade aluminum foil, and padded with 8mm EPE foam for great thermal resistance.
  • The exceptional insulation of the compartment keeps the food at desired temperatures ready for consumption. It features a wide opening for easy loading and unloading. Two-way zipper closure is also designed for easy access to stored foods.
  • With the simple and elegant style, this lunch bag is suitable for all people such as businessmen, teachers and students and is also great for work, school, travel, and picnic.

