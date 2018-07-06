Optoma’s UHD60 Projector delivers sharp 4K to your home for $1,487.50 (Reg. $1,750)

Newegg is currently offering the Optoma UHD60 4K Projector for $1,487.50 shipped when coupon code 705MQTYS15 has been applied at checkout. That’s a savings of over $200 off the going rate found at other retailers like Amazon and is the lowest price we have tracked. Ports include: 2x HDMI, 1x VGA, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars. For more information, take a look at our hands-on review.
Optoma UHD60 4K Projector features:
- True 4K UHD 3840×2160 2160p resolution, bright 3000 lumens, and cinematic color with Rec.709
- HDR-Compatible – HDR10 produces the brightest whites, deepest blacks, and life-like color due to the REC.2020 wide color gamut and DCI-P3 color gamut compatibility
- Dynamic Black delivers 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio for exceptional black levels. Displayable colors: 1073.4 Million, aspect ratio: 16:9 native, 4:3 compatible
- HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 deliver a full 18Gbps for the best 4K UHD video bandwidth, image quality and device compatibility
- Vertical Lens Shift and 1.6x zoom provide an intuitive and flexible installation