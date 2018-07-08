Today

DAILY DEALS

Save 25% off your next Google Express order with this promo code

- Jul. 8th 2018 12:55 pm ET

View Comments

Google Express is currently offering 25% off sitewide when you apply promo code EXTRA25 at checkout. You can save a maximum of $100 off your purchase and shipping is free on orders of $25+. This offer is good through July 17th. Our top picks along with full terms and conditions are below.

Terms and Conditions:

  • You are eligible to redeem a promotional credit if you have an active Google Express account and your account is in good standing.
  • Promotional credits expire on the date stated on the offer.
  • Promotional credits are non-transferrable, and may not be sold or bartered.
  • Promotional credits may be restricted to specific merchants, areas or products.
  • Promotional credits cannot be used for restricted items as communicated by Google.
  • Offers are limited to one promotional credit per user.
  • Promotional credits cannot be applied towards shipping or service fees.
  • Promotional credit can only be used on a single purchase, even if the purchase is less than the total promotional credit value.
  • Multiple promotions cannot be used on a single order.
  • Promotional credits cannot be used on orders placed with a pre-paid or virtual card.
  • If your promotional credit is for a percentage discount, then Google reserves the right to cap the absolute dollar amount of the promotional credit.
  • If you return items, or your order is cancelled or rejected, you will not receive a refund for the promotional credit and the promotional credit will not be re-instated on your account.
  • Offer may be revoked at any time and for any reason.
  • Your use of this promotional credit constitutes your acceptance of these terms and conditions.
  • Offer void where prohibited by law.

Guides

Google

Google

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp
blog comments powered by Disqus
Powered by WordPress.com VIP