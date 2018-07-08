Add a stylish new premium leather belt to your wardrobe and save 25% for $30 at Amazon

Jul. 8th 2018

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SlideBelts (95% positive all-time feedback from 6,900+) via Amazon offers its Men’s Classic Leather Belt with Premium Buckle in a variety of styles for $29.95 shipped. That’s good for a $10 discount from the going rate, is the lowest we’ve seen it sell for historically and the best offer around. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,000 shoppers. 

Men’s Classic Leather Belt features:

  • No holes ratchet belt means you can precisely adjust your belt to the perfect fit.
  • Our easy to use buckle makes adjusting your belt effortless and it can be easily interchanged with our straps.
  • Say farewell to “in-between” sizes. Quickly and easily trim down the strap to your exact waist size.
  • Our distinctive buckle and our high quality animal-friendly leather provide the finishing touch to your outfit.

