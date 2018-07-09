Bring home a smartphone-controlled robotic vacuum & save up to 32% from $260 shipped

- Jul. 9th 2018 8:10 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Ecovacs Robotics (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers Prime members its DEEBOT 900/901 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $279.98 shipped. Typically selling for $400, today’s price drop is good for a savings of 30% and is the lowest that we’ve seen it sell for in the past. So far it carries a 4.2/5 star rating, and we found it to be a reliable option in our hands-on review. Also in the sale is the Ecovacs OZMO 601 Robotic Mop & Vacuum Cleaner for $259.98, which locks in a savings of 32% and is a new all-time low as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars as well. More details below.

DEEBOT 901 Smart Robotic Vacuum features:

  • Smart Navi 3.0: Scans and maps your home so you can decide when, where and what you want cleaned.
  • Systematic Cleaning Path: Methodical, back-and-forth movement saves time and battery power, increases the cleaning area size and provides a more thorough clean.
  • Protective Sensors: A comprehensive array of sensors safely guides your robot while it cleans. Also comes with a soft, durable protective bumper.
  • Alexa, Google Home & Smart App Controls: Use Alexa or Google Home voice commands to direct cleaning. Use the ECOVACS App to customize, schedule & track cleaning sessions, monitor accessory status & receive error alerts.

