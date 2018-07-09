Onkyo’s 7.2-Ch. AirPlay Network A/V Receiver falls to $249 shipped (Reg. $400)

Newegg’s official eBay storefront offers the Onkyo TX-NR676 7.2-Ch Network A/V Receiver for $249 shipped. The discount will be applied once added to your cart. That’s good for a $150 discount from the going rate at Best Buy, comes within $12 of our previous mention and is the lowest we’ve seen this year outside of limited eBay promotions. Alongside AirPlay support, it also packs seven HDMI inputs. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 275 shoppers.

Onkyo TX-NR676 7.2-Ch Receiver features: