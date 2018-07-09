Onkyo’s 7.2-Ch. AirPlay Network A/V Receiver falls to $249 shipped (Reg. $400)

Newegg’s official eBay storefront offers the Onkyo TX-NR676 7.2-Ch Network A/V Receiver for $249 shipped. The discount will be applied once added to your cart. That’s good for a $150 discount from the going rate at Best Buy, comes within $12 of our previous mention and is the lowest we’ve seen this year outside of limited eBay promotions. Alongside AirPlay support, it also packs seven HDMI inputs. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 275 shoppers.
Onkyo TX-NR676 7.2-Ch Receiver features:
Enhance your home theater system with this powerful Onkyo 7.2-channel network receiver. Equipped with Chromecast and seven HDMI ports, this unit is ideal for complex setups and works with a range of devices. Enjoy high-definition audio at home with this Onkyo 7.2-channel network receiver, which outputs a formidable 210 watts per channel and supports Dolby TrueHD sound. Includes HDMI 4K Ultra HD and 3D pass-through technologies for compatibility with 3D TVs, Blu-ray players and gaming consoles and 4K Ultra HD TVs.