Find Amazon’s Prime-exclusive men’s shirts & back-to-school must-haves from $7

- Jul. 10th 2018 10:45 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Prime-exclusive Men’s shirts. Plus, Amazon also has Back-to-School Must-Haves including sunglasses, backpacks, shoes and more from $7Note: these offers are for Prime members only. Our top pick is the Men’s Good Threads Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Solid Oxford Shirt for $17.50. That’s $8 off the regular rate and an Amazon all-time low. It’s a versatile shirt that was designed with a special wash for a soft feel and comfort. With over 350 reviews, this shirt is rated 4.3/5 stars.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author