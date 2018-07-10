Amazon’s 1-Day Pelican Luggage Sale has deals from $37.50 on top-rated gear

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers its Prime members Pelican cases and luggage from $37.50 shipped. There’s a wide-range of options here to fit just about any need. Pelican cases are a great way to keep your gear safe while out on the road. Our top pick is the Pelican 1510 Case with Padded Dividers for $149.62, which is good for 25% off and the best we’ve seen at Amazon this year. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Shop the entire sale for more.
Pelican 1510 Case With Padded Dividers:
- Watertight with Automatic Pressure Equalization Valve
- Reinforced padlock protectors
- Stainless steel ball bearing wheels
- Single Layer padded dividers with Velcro adjustments; Exterior Dimensions: 22″L x 13.81″W x 9″D (55.9 x 35.1 x 22.9 cm); Interior Dimensions: 19.75″ x 11.00″ x 7.60″ (50.1 x 27.9 x 19.3 cm)
- Lid Depth- 1.79 inch, Bottom Depth-5.79 inch, Total Depth-7.58 inch,Interior Cubic Volume-0.96 cubic feet (27.06 cubic decimeter)
- Waterproof, crush-proof and dust-proof
- FAA maximum carry-on size