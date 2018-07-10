Score the Withings Activité Steel Fitness Tracker for $70 Prime shipped (33% off)

Today only, Woot offers the Withings Activité Steel Fitness Tracker for $69.99 with free shippingfor Prime members, otherwise a $5 flat fee is applied. Normally selling for over $105 at Amazon, that’s good for a 33% discount and is the best offer we’ve seen this year. For comparison, today’s price drop beats our previous mention by $5 and matches the Amazon all-time low from Black Friday last year. The Activité Steel monitors your sleep, workouts, steps and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Withings Activité Steel Watch: