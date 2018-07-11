Sprint re-ups 50% off iPhone X offer, now just $20 per month

Sprint is currently taking 50% off iPhone X when you use its Flex 18-month lease program. That drops the monthly price down to $20 from $41 and is a match of our previous mention in March. If you’re interested in Apple’s flagship phone, this is a great way to save. Full terms and conditions can be found below or on this landing page.

Terms and Conditions: Get iPhone X for just $20/mo., a savings of 50%. iPhone X 64GB $20/mo. after $21.67/mo. credit applied within 2 bills. iPhone X 256GB eligible with $150 down also reqs. 18 mo. lease & new line. For well-qualified customers. Early termination results in remaining balance due. Excludes tax. Limited time offer. Lease an eligible iPhone. After you’ve made 12 payments on the device, simply bring it back and upgrade to the latest iPhone. Only available at Sprint. Restrictions apply. 5.8-inch Super Retina HD display with HDR and True Tone

All-glass and stainless steel design, water and dust resistant

12MP dual cameras with dual OIS, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, and 4K video up to 60 fps

7MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

A11 Bionic, the most powerful and smartest chip in a smartphone

Wireless charging—works with Qi chargers