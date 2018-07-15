Apple Watch Series 3 on sale from $279 shipped ahead of Prime Day 2018

Best Buy is currently offering $50 off various Apple Watch Series 3 models. The prices start at $279 with free shipping available on the entire lot. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and the lowest price currently available. It’s worth noting that we’re expecting Apple Watch Series 4 in a few months, but if you’re ready to dive in now this is a nice deal. Shop the entire selection here.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

Measure your workouts, from running and cycling to new high-intensity interval training. Track and share your daily activity, and get the motivation you need to hit your goals. Better manage everyday stress and monitor your heart rate more effectively. Automatically sync your favorite playlists. And stay connected to the people and info you care about most.