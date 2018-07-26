Best Buy Black Friday in July event now live! Save on Apple, TVs, Smart Home, much more

Best Buy’s Black Friday in July event is officially underway this morning with some of the season’s best deals on Apple gear, smart home tech, TVs, kitchen accessories and more. There’s a lot to sort through here, but we’ve rounded up our top picks below. You’ll need to have a My Best Buy membership to enjoy early access to the event, which is slated to run through Saturday. It’s free to sign-up if you don’t yet have a membership. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or you can opt for in-store pickup as well. Head below for our favorite deals.

As expected, Best Buy is delivering Apple discounts for its Black Friday in July event. You can save up to $150 on MacBooks, while those with access to student offers can knock off an additional $150. Best Buy is also discounting iPad Pro models to $525 with students once again able to sweeten this deal by taking off another $50.

Apple Watch Series 3 is up to $75 off off in Best Buy’s event, with deals starting at $279. This is a match of our previous mention and the lowest price currently available.

Other notable deals in Best Buy’s Black Friday in July event: