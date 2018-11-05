Tote your Nintendo Switch, accessories and more in PDP’s Elite Backpack: $26 (Reg. $40)

- Nov. 5th 2018 5:07 pm ET

Amazon offers the PDP Nintendo Switch Elite Player Backpack for $26.12 shipped with the on-page coupon. Also at Walmart for just under $27. Today’s deal is nearly $14 off the regular going rate, $4 less than our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. This official Nintendo-licensed backpack is a great way to tote around your Switch and extra accessories. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

With your savings, consider going with PowerA’s awesome Switch Game Card Case for under $12. It’s made to look like a Mario question block, which is a must-have in its own right.

PDP Nintendo Switch Elite Player Backpack features:

  • Modern, durable backpack provides complete storage and transportation for your Nintendo Switch system
  • Spacious design fits console, 6 extra Joy Cons, dock, cables, games, headphones, pro controller and personal accessories
  • Internal pockets are screen-printed with icons to clearly show what accessories go in which pocket
  • Padded straps and carry handle make it easy to use and transport
  • Officially licensed by Nintendo
