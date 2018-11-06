Clean and organize your home w/ this 3-pack of cute decorative bins at $21 shipped

LAviaes (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers a 3-pack of StorageWorks Decorative Storage Bin with Cotton Rope Handles for $21.19 shipped. At nearly 20% off the going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re doing a little fall organizing before company comes over, this is a great option to spruce up your space. Rated 4.7/5 stars by hundreds.
Nomad Base Station
If you don’t mind giving up the rope handle and more rectangular design, there’s this Decorative Fabric Storage Cube 6-pack for $16 shipped. With a more square profile, this could be a great fit for your needs.
StorageWorks Decorative Storage Bins features:
- Our stylish storage bins come with soft braided handles knotted through strong metal grommets that allow you to carry up to 25 lbs while preserving a comfortable feel
- Our minimalist, taupe bamboo style makes these unique fabric storage bins simple yet exquisite, fitting in among your household decor while at the same time leaving your space less cluttered
- Our decorative canvas storage bins are made of smell-free polyester fabric that surrounds heavy-duty cardboard, allowing our bins to stay upright (even when they are empty)
- Use our ornamental baskets to store books, arts and crafts supplies, office supplies, towels, winter wear, DVDs, and more