Cut down your stress with the Spire Stone tracker from $104 (Reg. up to $200)

Amazon offers the Spire Stone: Stress Management and Activity Tracker for $103.96 shipped. Upgrade to the Couples Pack for $166.42 shipped. Regularly, the single unit will run you $120 or more while the two pack is at least $200. Both prices are within a few dollars of all-time lows for 2018. This tracker is washer-resistant, meaning that if you leave it clipped to your pants it’s totally fine. You’ll also get 10 days of usage before you need to recharge, which can be done wirelessly. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 1,700 shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

Update 11/6 @ 4:16 PM: Altatac via Rakuten offers the Fitbit Charge 2 Activity Tracker for $92.95 shipped when you use code ALT15 at checkout (Reg. $120). Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Rated 4.1/5 stars from thousands.

If you’re OK giving up the stress management aspect of this tracker, check out the Fitbit Flex 2. It’s $60 shipped at Amazon and carries the well-known Fitbit brand.

Spire Stone Stress & Activity Tracker features: