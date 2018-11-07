Race against your friends & master your word game w/ Bananagrams for $10 shipped

- Nov. 7th 2018 4:09 pm ET

$10
0

Amazon offers the Bananagrams game for $9.99 shipped. Also at Target and Walmart. Regularly around $15, this matches its all-time low and is the best available. This game is a crazy form of Scrabble, as you race against friends to get rid of all of your pieces by building off of whatever letters are already in play. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands.

Nomad Base Station

Meanwhile, for more serious gamers, we have Catan for $30 shipped. If you haven’t gotten your hands on this popular title yet, today is a good day to do so, as it’s the best we’ve tracked in over a year.

Bananagrams features:

  • FUN FOR EVERYONE – Gather your family and friends and race against each other to build crossword grids. This anagram game that will drive you bananas.
  • ENTERTAINING AND EDUCATIONAL – While this game is easy to play, Bananagrams is also educational. Teach your kids how to spell words and have fun at the same time.
  • GREAT FOR TRAVEL – Bananagrams comes in a fun banana-shaped case. This game doesn’t take much space like other board games and brings tons of fun while travelling.
  • MAKES A GREAT GIFT – Bananagrams will make a thoughtful gift for your friend or family member. It is perfect for both, boys and girls.
  • PLEASE NOTE – Contains small parts, not for children under 3 years. Perfect for anyone 7 years and up. 1-8 players.
  • The anagram game that will drive you bananas
  • Players race against each other to build crossword grids

$10

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Target Bananagrams

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide