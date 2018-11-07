Race against your friends & master your word game w/ Bananagrams for $10 shipped

Amazon offers the Bananagrams game for $9.99 shipped. Also at Target and Walmart. Regularly around $15, this matches its all-time low and is the best available. This game is a crazy form of Scrabble, as you race against friends to get rid of all of your pieces by building off of whatever letters are already in play. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands.

Meanwhile, for more serious gamers, we have Catan for $30 shipped. If you haven’t gotten your hands on this popular title yet, today is a good day to do so, as it’s the best we’ve tracked in over a year.

