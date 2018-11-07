The NVIDIA Shield TV 4K Streamer is a 9to5 favorite, on sale today at $140 (Reg. $179)

Amazon offers the NVIDIA Shield TV 4K Streaming Media Player for $139.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. Regularly $179, our previous mention was $152. We’ve yet to see NVIDIA Shield pop up in any Black Friday listings, but today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and perhaps the best we’ll see in November. This streaming media player does it all with 4K capabilities, Google Assistant, PLEX support, and more. In fact, we called it “the best tech device you’ve probably never used.” Learn more here. Rated 4.2/5 stars by 540 Amazon reviewers.

With your savings, consider picking up an NVIDIA Shield TV controller. There are plenty of options out there that deliver increased functionality and are perfect for gaming.

NVIDIA Shield TV features: