There has never been a better time to purchase a smart door lock for your home. As competition heats up in the market, prices will continue to drop and devices will get even more integrations with voice assistants and smart home platforms. Schlage made news today by announcing an updated Connect door lock that offers compatibility with Amazon Key.

The new Schlage Connect Smart Deadbolt can be purchased individually or in a bundle that includes an Amazon Cloud Cam. As we have come to expect from Schlage, its latest iteration comes in a variety of styles, giving consumers a few options to pick from. Head after the jump for more on this latest release.

With today’s release, Schlage joins other smart lock brands like Kwikset and Yale in supporting Amazon’s Key program. In case you are unfamiliar with the service, a brief summary of Amazon Key is that it allows customers to provide temporary access to delivery drivers and other Amazon service workers. For a more detailed breakdown, have a look at our announcement coverage.

While many consumers will not opt to set up Amazon Key in their home, Schlage thinks that a smart door lock and security camera, paired with the convenience Amazon Key provides, justifies the service’s existence.

“We love collaborating with companies that can help us deliver convenience and value to our customers. Bringing Schlage’s experience in the smart home space will do just that,” said Rohit Shrivastava, GM of Amazon Key. “Giving Amazon Key customers the option of the enhanced Schlage Connect Smart Deadbolt is a great start. Now even more customers can enjoy keyless entry, door monitoring, and optional in-home deliveries.”

No matter which side of the Amazon Key debate you land on, Schlage’s new Connect Smart Deadbolt brings keyless entry to your door via passcode or the smartphone app. These are features that I take advantage of every single day on my Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt.

Amazon Alexa support

Given the fact that the Schlage’s new deadbolt is made to work with Amazon, it is no surprise that it works with Amazon Alexa. It is a bit of a disappointment however that customers will need to purchase a hub — a hurdle that can be avoided if you own or opt to purchase Amazon’s Echo Plus.

A welcome addition in the new Connect is Zigbee integration. This allows it to communicate with other nearby devices, like Amazon’s Cloud Cam. Going this route means that Amazon’s Cloud Cam can relay a signal to Schlage Connect and let it know to lock or unlock using Amazon’s Key app whether at home, or on-the-go.

Pricing and availability

The Schlage Connect Smart Deadbolt can be purchased individually or bundled with an Amazon Cloud Cam and each option is priced at $199 and $269, respectively. Both options, in addition to the various styles are available today at Amazon.