Logitech’s G29 Racing Wheel w/ Pedals for PlayStation returns to low of $200 (save $60+)

Amazon is offering the Logitech Driving Force G29 Racing Wheel with Responsive Pedals for PlayStation at $199.99 shipped. Also available through Best Buy’s official eBay store. That’s $60+ off the typical rate offered at Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With an on-wheel D-pad, console buttons, and responsive floor pedals, this controller gives you everything needed to take your in-game racing experience to the next level. Rated 4/5 stars.

Give up a pedal and save with the HORI Racing Wheel Apex for $100. Its costs half as much and is compatible with both PlayStation and PC.

Logitech Driving Force G29 Racing Wheel features:

The definitive sim racing wheel for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3: Realistic steering and pedal action for the latest racing titles

Built to last: Durable solid steel ball bearings, stainless steel shifter and pedals and hand-stitched leather wheel grip

Dual-motor force feedback: Realistically simulates the racing experience with smooth, quiet helical gearing