Logitech’s K480 multi-device Bluetooth keyboard works w/ iOS & more for $20 (Reg. $30)

Amazon offers the Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard (K480) for $19.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly around $30, this is a match for its all-time low at Amazon and the best available. Logitech’s K480 works with multiple devices, from Windows to iOS and macOS flawlessly. It’s great for those who have an iPad and don’t also have the companion Smart Keyboard, or just to use with your phone. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Travel smarter with this carrying case that holds the keyboard plus your tablet and phone. It’s $16 shipped and would make a great addition.

Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard features: