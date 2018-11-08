Pioneer’s high-end Elite 7.2-Ch. 4K A/V Receiver down to $399 for today only (Reg. $700+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Electronics Expo (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Pioneer Elite Audio & Video Component Receiver Black (VSX-LX302) for $399 shipped. Regularly up to as much as $700 or more at Newegg and elsewhere, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the best we can find. It features Ultra HD pass-through, HDR10 support, wireless streaming, multi-room audio and Dolby Atmos. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

