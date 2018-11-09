Grow herbs all winter with these discounted AeroGarden Kits from $100, today only

- Nov. 9th 2018 8:29 am ET

From $100
Today only, as its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers select Miracle-Gro AeroGarden Kits from $99.99. Free shipping is available across the board. Our top pick is the Harvest Elite at $99.99, which is $60 less than the regular price at Amazon and a match of the best offer we’ve seen this year. AeroGardens are perfect for growing herbs in your home year-round. The Elite model can grow up to six plants at a time with a 20W LED lighting system. A built-in LED control panel relays important information like when to add water. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

There are other AeroGarden options out there which are more affordable than today’s deal. The $75 Sprout kit is perfect for beginners looking to grow up to three herbs at a time.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite features:

  • Garden year-round. Grow fresh herbs, vegetables, salad greens, flowers and more in this smart countertop garden. And with a beautiful stainless steel finish, it will look great on your countertop
  • Up to 6 plants can be grown at a time. Plants grow in water…not soil. Advanced hydroponics made simple
  • High-performance, full spectrum 20-watt LED lighting system is tuned to the specific spectrum that allows plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests
