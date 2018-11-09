Vera Bradley’s Travel Sale features MacBook bags, luggage, accessories & more from $36

Get ready for your holiday travels with Vera Bradley’s Luggage Sale, which has 25% off select items. Discount is applied at checkout. Find great deals on duffel bags, suitcases, backpacks, accessories, and more. Even better, all orders receive complimentary delivery.
I personally own the Iconic Large Travel Duffel. It’s a great option, and originally $128, it’s now on sale for $96. It features a very spacious main compartment as well as interior pockets for storage. This would be a wonderful gift idea, as it’s available in an array of color and pattern options.
The most notable deals from Vera Bradley include:
- Iconic Large Travel Duffel $96 (Orig. $128)
- Iconic Campus Backpack $81 (Orig. $108)
- Iconic Large Cosmetic $36 (Orig. $48)
- Lighten Up Foldable Rolling Duffel $134 (Orig. $178)
- Iconic Convertible Garment Bag $149 (Orig. $198)
- …and even more deals…