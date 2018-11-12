Smartphone Accessories: APC 5000mAh Dual 2.4A USB Mobile Power Pack $8 shipped, more

B&H offers the APC 5000mAh Mobile Power Pack for $7.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a $32 discount from the going rate and is the lowest price we’ve tracked all-time. This mobile power pack features dual 2.4A USB charging ports, pass-through charging and more. APC is one of the most trusted names in the battery backup game, and just about all of its products carry 4+ star ratings.
The black 5000mAh Mobile Power Pack from APC is a portable lithium-ion polymer battery pack that allows you to charge two compatible devices simultaneously using its two USB Type-A ports that output a total of 5V/2.4A. One of the USB ports outputs 5V/2.4A, while the other one outputs 5V/1A. When the battery is depleted, it can be recharged up to 360 times using its 5V/1.5A micro-USB input, and recharging takes around 4 hours.