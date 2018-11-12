Smartphone Accessories: APC 5000mAh Dual 2.4A USB Mobile Power Pack $8 shipped, more

B&H offers the APC 5000mAh Mobile Power Pack for $7.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a $32 discount from the going rate and is the lowest price we’ve tracked all-time. This mobile power pack features dual 2.4A USB charging ports, pass-through charging and more. APC is one of the most trusted names in the battery backup game, and just about all of its products carry 4+ star ratings.

