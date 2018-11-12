Up to 20% off gift cards from Denny’s, Chili’s, Famous Footwear, Wendy’s & more

We are back again this week with a nice batch of discounted gift cards. This week’s deals are highlighted by up to 20% off at Chili’s, Famous Footwear, O’Charley’s, Wendy’s, Denny’s, and several gas station cards that will certainly come in handy during your holiday travels. All of these deals come courtesy of the official PayPal eBay store and trusted dealer SVM Giftcards with free email and traditional shipping. Head below for all the best deals.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Top Gift Card Deals:

Go grab this free $5 Amazon credit ahead of the Black Friday 2018 deals. And stay locked to 9to5Toys all month long for the biggest deals of the year as we have already seen most of the big holiday ads now.

Denny’s Gift Card: