Up to 20% off gift cards from Denny’s, Chili’s, Famous Footwear, Wendy’s & more

We are back again this week with a nice batch of discounted gift cards. This week’s deals are highlighted by up to 20% off at Chili’s, Famous Footwear, O’Charley’s, Wendy’s, Denny’s, and several gas station cards that will certainly come in handy during your holiday travels. All of these deals come courtesy of the official PayPal eBay store and trusted dealer SVM Giftcards with free email and traditional shipping. Head below for all the best deals.
Today’s Top Gift Card Deals:
- $30 Chili’s (Brinker) $25 w/ free email delivery
- $30 Famous Footwear $25 w/ free email delivery
- $50 O’Charley’s $40 w/ free email delivery
- $30 Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf $25 w/ free email delivery
- $55 Wendy’s $50 shipped
- $60 Landry’s Seafood $50 shipped
- $50 Boston Market $42.50 shipped
- $25 Denny’s $21.75 shipped
- $100 BP Gas $95 shipped
- $100 ExxonMobil Gas $95 shipped
- $100 ChevronTexaco Gas $95 shipped
- $100 Hotels $90 shipped
Go grab this free $5 Amazon credit ahead of the Black Friday 2018 deals. And stay locked to 9to5Toys all month long for the biggest deals of the year as we have already seen most of the big holiday ads now.
Denny’s Gift Card:
Denny’s Gift Card may be applied toward the cost of food, beverage and gratuity at any participating US Denny’s Restaurant up to the remaining value on the card. Not valid for more than $100 US. This card cannot be redeemed for cash unless required by law. Gift Card may not be returned and will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Denny’s is not responsible for Gift Cards used without your permission. Denny’s Gift Cards are not credit/debit cards and have no implied warranties. Use of gift card constitutes acceptance of these terms.