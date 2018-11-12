Bring a Philips Smoke-less Grill indoors this winter for $150 shipped (Reg. $280)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Philips Indoor Smoke-less Grill (HD6371/98) for $149.99 shipped. That’s about $130 under the regular price it still fetches at Best Buy, $50 under our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. Bring the grill indoors this winter with this Philips Smoke-less model. It features a 6-minute heat up time, dishwasher-safe grid top, and a bonus cleaning tool. Rated 4+ stars from over 350 Amazon customers.
You can certainly find options for less if you don’t as big a cooking surface. The T-fal OptiGrill has great reviews and goes for $113 and this Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler features a press top at just $60 shipped.
Philips Indoor Smoke-less Grill:
- Advanced infrared technology and special reflectors guide heat to the grid for delicious, evenly grilled food. The drip tray underneath remains cool so there is virtually no smoke.
- No need to adjust the heat! the grill quickly heats up to a consistent 446 DegreeF, the optimal temperature for searing meat, leaving it juicy and tender on the inside.
- Heats up in 6 minutes so you can get cooking faster.