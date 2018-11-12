Black Friday pricing has arrived early for these Samsung 4K Smart TVs, with prices from $598

Black Friday deals have arrived early for a select batch of Samsung 4K Smart TVs. After we first saw these popular sets detailed in the Best Buy Black Friday ad, the price drops are now available today. Headlining is the 49-inch model for $597.99 shipped via Amazon. This deal is also at Walmart, B&H and Best Buy. Today’s deal is good for $600 off the bloated original price and down $200 from the regular going rate. This model sports four HDMI inputs, smart functionality with Bixby Voice, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for discounts on larger displays.
Other Samsung TV deals include:
- 55-inch: $748 (Reg. $950) | Amazon, Walmart, B&H, Best Buy
- 65-inch: $998 (Reg. $1,198) | Amazon, Walmart, B&H, Best Buy
- 75-inch: $1,598 (Reg. $1,999) | Amazon, Walmart, B&H, Best Buy
Bring the movie theater experience home with this Samsung television. Its UHD Engine delivers high-quality 4K video to showcase every detail in a scene, and its Motion Rate 240 technology minimizes blur to keep up with fast-paced scenes. This Samsung television has a wide viewing angle so everyone in the room can watch comfortably.