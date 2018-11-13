In honor of Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary this month, Otterbox has released a new collection of iPhone cases with several different designs of the iconic character. Read on for a full look at the new Mickey Mouse iPhone case series.

Available now, the new Otterbox Mickey Mouse iPhone cases are a part of the Symmetry Series, the same style of case as the new Star Wars lineup that was released last week.

The 90th anniversary edition cases come in three designs: Mickey Classic, True Original, and Mickey Line. They are available for iPhone X/XS, 7 Plus/8 Plus, 7/8, 6 Plus/6s Plus, and 6/6s from $45 to $55. The one iPhone that seems to be left out for now is the XS Max.

Otterbox Mickey Mouse iPhone Case Highlights

One-piece design pops on and off in a flash

Thin profile slips easily into tight pockets

Buttons, features and functions work just like you’d expect

Raised screen bumper helps protect touchscreen

Three Mickey designs to choose from

Here’s how Otterbox describes the new Mickey Mouse iPhone case lineup:

Celebrate Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday with an iconic Disney phone case. Ultra-slim Symmetry Series keeps your iPhone X/Xs protected, so you can celebrate your way. Your phone features, buttons and functions work seamlessly and Symmetry Series’ pocket-friendly profile slips easily into tight pockets.

For the big Mickey fans out there, last month we also saw Beats release 90th anniversary edition Mickey Mouse Solo 3 Wireless Headphones.

