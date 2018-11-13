In honor of Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary this month, Otterbox has released a new collection of iPhone cases with several different designs of the iconic character. Read on for a full look at the new Mickey Mouse iPhone case series.
Available now, the new Otterbox Mickey Mouse iPhone cases are a part of the Symmetry Series, the same style of case as the new Star Wars lineup that was released last week.
The 90th anniversary edition cases come in three designs: Mickey Classic, True Original, and Mickey Line. They are available for iPhone X/XS, 7 Plus/8 Plus, 7/8, 6 Plus/6s Plus, and 6/6s from $45 to $55. The one iPhone that seems to be left out for now is the XS Max.
Otterbox Mickey Mouse iPhone Case Highlights
- One-piece design pops on and off in a flash
- Thin profile slips easily into tight pockets
- Buttons, features and functions work just like you’d expect
- Raised screen bumper helps protect touchscreen
- Three Mickey designs to choose from
Here’s how Otterbox describes the new Mickey Mouse iPhone case lineup:
Celebrate Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday with an iconic Disney phone case. Ultra-slim Symmetry Series keeps your iPhone X/Xs protected, so you can celebrate your way. Your phone features, buttons and functions work seamlessly and Symmetry Series’ pocket-friendly profile slips easily into tight pockets.
For the big Mickey fans out there, last month we also saw Beats release 90th anniversary edition Mickey Mouse Solo 3 Wireless Headphones.
For more great options, be sure to check out our roundups of the best iPhone cases: