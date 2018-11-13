Ping-pong tables and accessories from $10 highlight today’s Amazon Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 30% off various JOOLA ping-pong tables and accessories. The deals start at $10 with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the mid-size compact table at $113.59, which is down from its usually $150 price tag and the best that we’ve seen at Amazon this year. This table is smaller than other alternatives out there, making it perfect for apartments and other tight quarters. Best of all? No assembly required. Rated 4.3/5 stars. With your savings, consider grabbing the JOOLA 4 racket and 8 ball set with carrying case for $15.99 to complete your setup. It usually sells for over $20 and is a grab way to round our your new setup. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale for even more.

MULTIPLE USE TABLES: Each half of the Midsize Table is almost a perfect square making the 2 halves great as separate standing multi-use tables when not in play

COMPACT STORAGE: Legs fold in and the separate halves can be placed together and easily stored in most closets or even under the bed. Storage dimensions: 36 x 36 inches

REGULATION QUALITY: Standard table tennis table height with a smaller surface space perfect for compact areas like apartments, kid rooms, basements or dorm rooms. Feels like you’re playing on a regulation-sized table