Be the star of Thanksgiving with this 30-Qt. Turkey Fryer Starter Kit at $40 shipped

Walmart offers its 30-Quart Turkey Fryer Starter Kit for $39.97 shipped. Similar setups go for closer to $100 at Amazon, and this is one of the best deals we’ve tracked. Turkey day is just around the corner, and this will give you the tools needed to be a favorite chef this holiday season. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
Keep your hands safe from the heat with a pair of AmazonBasics Silicone BBQ Gloves for $4 shipped. This is a must if you want to avoid burns when dealing with hot and boiling oils.
Walmart 30-Quart Turkey Fryer Starter Kit features:
- Everything you need to get started frying
- This 30-qt fryer includes a bonus recipe booklet by LouAna
- Fry up to an 18-lb turkey
- Heavy-duty steel stand is fully welded
- Adjustable regulator to control temperature
- Comes with a turkey stand and lifter, along with a 12″ thermometer
- Pot has side handles and a pour spout
- This heavy-duty turkey fryer is equipped with a flame sensor and timer control system for added safety
- Dimensions: 12.2″L x 12.2″W x 29.33″H
- 90-day warranty