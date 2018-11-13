Be the star of Thanksgiving with this 30-Qt. Turkey Fryer Starter Kit at $40 shipped

Walmart offers its 30-Quart Turkey Fryer Starter Kit for $39.97 shipped. Similar setups go for closer to $100 at Amazon, and this is one of the best deals we’ve tracked. Turkey day is just around the corner, and this will give you the tools needed to be a favorite chef this holiday season. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Keep your hands safe from the heat with a pair of AmazonBasics Silicone BBQ Gloves for $4 shipped. This is a must if you want to avoid burns when dealing with hot and boiling oils.

Walmart 30-Quart Turkey Fryer Starter Kit features: