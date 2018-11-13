Be the star of Thanksgiving with this 30-Qt. Turkey Fryer Starter Kit at $40 shipped

- Nov. 13th 2018 4:10 pm ET

$40
0

Walmart offers its 30-Quart Turkey Fryer Starter Kit for $39.97 shipped. Similar setups go for closer to $100 at Amazon, and this is one of the best deals we’ve tracked. Turkey day is just around the corner, and this will give you the tools needed to be a favorite chef this holiday season. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Keep your hands safe from the heat with a pair of AmazonBasics Silicone BBQ Gloves for $4 shipped. This is a must if you want to avoid burns when dealing with hot and boiling oils.

Walmart 30-Quart Turkey Fryer Starter Kit features:

  • Everything you need to get started frying
  • This 30-qt fryer includes a bonus recipe booklet by LouAna
  • Fry up to an 18-lb turkey
  • Heavy-duty steel stand is fully welded
  • Adjustable regulator to control temperature
  • Comes with a turkey stand and lifter, along with a 12″ thermometer
  • Pot has side handles and a pour spout
  • This heavy-duty turkey fryer is equipped with a flame sensor and timer control system for added safety
  • Dimensions: 12.2″L x 12.2″W x 29.33″H
  • 90-day warranty
$40

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide