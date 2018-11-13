We’re just over a week away from Black Friday and there has been a steady stream of ad leaks, announcements, and more in recent days. Since Amazon acquired Whole Foods last year, the grocer has become an increasing force in the retail space. In 2017, Whole Foods offered expansive in-store discounts on Echo devices and more. We’re expecting much of the same in 2018.

This morning, Whole Foods announced some of its plans for Thanksgiving week. That includes — wait for it — turkey discounts for Prime members! Head below for more details.

Prime members save at Whole Foods during Thanksgiving

Much like last year, Whole Foods will be offering extra savings and benefits for Prime members during Thanksgiving week. Those with a Prime Rewards Visa Card will be able to enjoy an extra 5% cash back as well.

While details are still coming in on what Amazon devices will be at Whole Foods this year, we do know that turkeys will be seeing a nice discount. Starting tomorrow, November 14th, Whole Foods will have various turkey deals from $2 per pound. To sweeten the incentive even further, Amazon will be offering extra savings in the form of a $20 off coupon for new Prime members who sign up in-store over the next 10 days.

Expanded Grocery Pickup at Whole Foods

Over the last six months Whole Foods has been aggressively expanding its grocery delivery and pickup options. On Thanksgiving Day, Prime members will be able to enjoy pickup as late as 1PM and delivery up to 2PM. That’s one way to make grocery shopping a bit easier for Thanksgiving. Expanded hours are only available in select markets, so be sure to check out this landing page for more details.

Black Friday at Whole Foods

We expect additional details on Black Friday at Whole Foods to come down the pipeline. We anticipate discounts on Alexa devices in stores along with some sort of additional perks for Prime members. If you do not yet have a membership, it would be wise to take advantage of Whole Food’s in-store promotion that takes $20 off your next purchase.

