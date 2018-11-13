Teach your kids to code w/ the Wonder Workshop Dash Robot for $109 (Reg. $150)

Amazon offers the Wonder Workshop Dash Coding Robot for Kids at $109 shipped. Normally $150, this is a new all-time low for 2018 and is within $10 of the historical low from 2017. Kids are getting into technology at younger ages, and this is a great way to start teaching them how to code. Designed for children 6 years of age or older, this robot is voice activated and can help your child learn to program. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
The Launcher accessory for the Dash Robot is a great add-on. It’s just about $20 shipped but will turn your Dash into a projectile-launching machine.
Wonder Workshop Dash Robot features:
- CREATE: Dash arrives charged and ready to go out of the box. Kids can give Dash Robot voice commands and explore loops, events, conditions, and sequences with the included Dash Challenge Cards. It’s more than learning to code.
- LEARN: Dash robot offers an open-ended learning platform that makes tech knowledge simple and accessible, helping kids grow into confident creative architects.
- COLLABORATE: Wonder League is an encouraging and challenging community where kids can share ideas and build confidence. Wonder Workshop’s Robotics Competitions provides opportunities for kids to work together, helping everyone learn and evolve.
- GROW: This award-winning Dash robot bundle includes a full set of Dash Challenge Cards, a catapult Launcher kit, and a power adapter. Extend the possibilities even further with Sketch Kit, Building Block Connecters, and more from Wonder Workshop
- SCHOOLS: Dash is used in over 20,000 schools today and expanding rapidly.