Smartphone Accessories: OLALA 10000mAh Charger w/ built-in MFi Lightning Cable $18, more

OLALA Gadgets (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its 10000mAh Portable Charger with built-in MFi Lightning Cable for $18.12 shipped when code 51OLALA01 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $19 discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and is the best available. This power bank helps slim down your EDC by integrating a MFi Lightning cable. Plus, its 10000mAh capacity can recharge your smartphone several times over. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Top Greener’s early Black Friday deals have 20% off USB outlets, and more from $21

USB outlets, and more from Aukey 30W Power Strip w/ Four USB ports: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon w/ code XT8OSJS8

(Reg. $20) | Amazon Philips Hue Color Starter Kit delivers Siri control, more for $100 shipped (Reg. $150)