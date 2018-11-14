Smartphone Accessories: OLALA 10000mAh Charger w/ built-in MFi Lightning Cable $18, more

- Nov. 14th 2018 10:37 am ET

0

OLALA Gadgets (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its 10000mAh Portable Charger with built-in MFi Lightning Cable for $18.12 shipped when code 51OLALA01 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $19 discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and is the best available. This power bank helps slim down your EDC by integrating a MFi Lightning cable. Plus, its 10000mAh capacity can recharge your smartphone several times over. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

With an Apple MFi Lightning cable attached, it’s so convenient for you to charge and sync your iPhone or iPad without needing an extra cable. With 10,000 mAh high capacity, this power bank can fully charge your iPhone X or iPhone 8 Plus up to 2.4 times, or an iPhone 8 up to 3.6 times,  enough power to keep you going for days.

