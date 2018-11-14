Upgrade your TV’s audio with this budget-friendly Sony 2.0-Ch. Sound Bar for $98 (Reg. $130)

Amazon offers the Sony S100F 2.0-Channel Sound Bar with Bass Reflex Speaker and Bluetooth for $98 shipped. Also at B&H, Walmart, and Abt Electronics. Normally $130, this is a new all-time low and the best available. This sound bar is a great upgrade from the built-in speakers of your TV. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Update 11/14 @ 2:37 PM: Newegg’s official eBay storefront offers the Harman Kardon AVR-1710S AirPlay-enabled 7.2-Channel Network A/V Receiver for $209 shipped (Reg. $350+). Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers.

Be sure to pick up an extra HDMI cable if you plan to use ARC for getting audio from your TV to the soundbar. If you choose to use optical, Sony handily includes a cable in the box.

Sony S100F 2.0-Ch. Sound Bar features:

Built-in tweeter

Two channel speaker setup

Deep sound with Bass Reflex speaker

High power with slim design

Send audio to your sound bar wirelessly with a Bluetooth connection

Easy TV set up with HDMI ARC

Hear sound come from all around you with S-Force Pro Front Surround

In the box: Remote Commander (RMT-AH411U), Batteries for remote commander, Cable (Optical Cable, AC Cord), Wall Mount Template, Warranty Card, Quick Setup Guide, Instruction Manual