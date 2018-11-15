Every Star Wars fan needs this authentic Darth Vader Helmet, add it to your collection for $60

Amazon offers the Star Wars Black Series Darth Vader Helmet for $59.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s good for a $25 discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $15, and is a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, it still fetches as much as $100 at retailers like GameStop. Black Series Star Wars collectibles are known for being highly-authentic and packed with details. In the case of this Darth Vader Helmet, it features a screen-accurate molding, sound effects, and more. Over 100 Star Wars fans have left a 4.7/5 star rating.
If you identify more with the Resistance, you can add the Black Series Poe Dameron X-Wing Pilot Helmet to your collection for just $46. You’ll still score all of the realistic details, but won’t be supporting the Dark Side.
Black Series Darth Vader Helmet features:
- Launch into light speed adventures with a collection of classic and new characters, vehicles, and role-play items that feature the authentic movie-styling and battle action of the Star Wars universe.
- Re-create scenes from the Star Wars saga, and the all-new Star Wars: Rogue one movie, with toys that let you re-live all of the moments from the story of good versus evil.
- Build your Star Wars collection with the authentic, highly detailed Star Wars collectible figures, vehicles, and force FX light sabers from the black series.
- Advance into battle with role play gear that includes blasters, masks, and iconic, customizable light sabers that are Part of the Star Wars blade builders system.