Every Star Wars fan needs this authentic Darth Vader Helmet, add it to your collection for $60

Amazon offers the Star Wars Black Series Darth Vader Helmet for $59.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s good for a $25 discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $15, and is a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, it still fetches as much as $100 at retailers like GameStop. Black Series Star Wars collectibles are known for being highly-authentic and packed with details. In the case of this Darth Vader Helmet, it features a screen-accurate molding, sound effects, and more. Over 100 Star Wars fans have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

If you identify more with the Resistance, you can add the Black Series Poe Dameron X-Wing Pilot Helmet to your collection for just $46. You’ll still score all of the realistic details, but won’t be supporting the Dark Side.

Black Series Darth Vader Helmet features: