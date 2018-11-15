Save the day with this PAW Patrol Transforming Vehicle at a best-ever $17.50 (Reg. $30+)

Amazon offers the PAW Patrol Sub Patroller Transforming Vehicle for $17.49 shipped. Same at Walmart. It’s at least $30 at the likes of Target and Kohl’s, with today’s deal being the lowest price we’ve tracked from Amazon. This toy features lights and sounds, and includes a Ryder mini-figure plus two life rings that can be launched to “save baby animals.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Three AAA batteries are included with this toy, but be prepared to replace them when they run dry. A spare pack of batteries is never a bad thing to have on hand, especially during the holidays.

PAW Patrol Sub Patroller features:

Join Ryder on exciting new missions with the Paw Patrol’s newest team vehicle: the Sub Patroller! Featuring flashing lights and sounds, this vehicle is ready for adventure!

Use the launcher to shoot life rings and save baby animals! Push the periscope down and orange life rings will fly through the air!

Open the Sub Patroller’s front cab and place Ryder in the driver’s seat. Turn him into a diver by opening the trap door, and plunging him straight into Adventure Bay!

The Sub Patroller is made for kids aged 3+. It is equipped to sail the imaginary sea, but cannot be submerged in water. 3 x AAA batteries included.

Includes: 1 Vehicle, 1 Ryder Figure, 2 Life Rings, 1 Sea Scooter, 1 Instruction Sheet