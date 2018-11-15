Save the day with this PAW Patrol Transforming Vehicle at a best-ever $17.50 (Reg. $30+)

- Nov. 15th 2018 3:31 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the PAW Patrol Sub Patroller Transforming Vehicle for $17.49 shipped. Same at Walmart. It’s at least $30 at the likes of Target and Kohl’s, with today’s deal being the lowest price we’ve tracked from Amazon. This toy features lights and sounds, and includes a Ryder mini-figure plus two life rings that can be launched to “save baby animals.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Three AAA batteries are included with this toy, but be prepared to replace them when they run dry. A spare pack of batteries is never a bad thing to have on hand, especially during the holidays.

PAW Patrol Sub Patroller features:

  • Join Ryder on exciting new missions with the Paw Patrol’s newest team vehicle: the Sub Patroller! Featuring flashing lights and sounds, this vehicle is ready for adventure!
  • Use the launcher to shoot life rings and save baby animals! Push the periscope down and orange life rings will fly through the air!
  • Open the Sub Patroller’s front cab and place Ryder in the driver’s seat. Turn him into a diver by opening the trap door, and plunging him straight into Adventure Bay!
  • The Sub Patroller is made for kids aged 3+. It is equipped to sail the imaginary sea, but cannot be submerged in water. 3 x AAA batteries included.
  • Includes: 1 Vehicle, 1 Ryder Figure, 2 Life Rings, 1 Sea Scooter, 1 Instruction Sheet

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
paw patrol

About the Author