Clean up big with the Dyson Big Ball vacuum at $200 (Reg. $300)

- Nov. 16th 2018 2:07 pm ET

$200
0

Macy’s, as part of its Black Friday Special sale, offers the Dyson Big Ball Multi-Floor Pro Canister Vacuum for $199.99 shipped. You can buy a similar model for around $300 at Amazon. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked. Dyson is one of the best brands for high-end vacuums, and this is a great way to keep your home clean during the holidays. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more economical choice, check out the Shark Navigator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum for $70 shipped. Though it doesn’t carry the Dyson name, it’s a great budget-friendly option. Keep in mind that this is a refurb, and it ships with a 90-day warranty.

Dyson Big Ball Multi-Floor Canister Vacuum features:

  • Includes combination tool, stair tool, soft dusting brush, mattress tool, articulating hard-wood floor tool and a lifetime filter
  • Self-rights if it topples over
  • HEPA filtration
  • Built-in extension wand
  • 21.3′ cord
  • Detachable canister with 0.47-gallon capacity
$200

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Dyson

Dyson
Macy's

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide