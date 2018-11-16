Clean up big with the Dyson Big Ball vacuum at $200 (Reg. $300)

Macy’s, as part of its Black Friday Special sale, offers the Dyson Big Ball Multi-Floor Pro Canister Vacuum for $199.99 shipped. You can buy a similar model for around $300 at Amazon. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked. Dyson is one of the best brands for high-end vacuums, and this is a great way to keep your home clean during the holidays. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more economical choice, check out the Shark Navigator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum for $70 shipped. Though it doesn’t carry the Dyson name, it’s a great budget-friendly option. Keep in mind that this is a refurb, and it ships with a 90-day warranty.

Dyson Big Ball Multi-Floor Canister Vacuum features: