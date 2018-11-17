Save on Aukey USB-C charging accessories, dash cams, keyboards, & more from $10.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Aukey Direct is offering a number of its products on sale from $10.50 shipped. Our top pick is Power Strip Surge Protector with 6 2.4A USB ports and 12 AC outlets for $30. Normally $50, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and matches the all-time low that we’ve seen. I have one of these on my desk and I love it because it lets me charge any phone or device I need without going underneath to my other power strips. Rated 4/5 stars. Keep reading for more Aukey deals.
Other Aukey products on sale:
- 56.5W USB-C Charger w/ 46W PD: $24 (Reg. $35)
- DR02 1080p Dash Camera: $49 (Reg. $70)
- RGB Mechanical Keyboard: $45.50 (Reg. $65)
- Blue Switches
- …and more…
Aukey Power Strip w/ 6 USB and 12 AC Outlet features:
- Consolidate your power supply – 12 AC outlets and 6 USB ports meet all your power requirements.
- AiPower Adaptive Charging Technology – Tuned to provide the safest maximum recharge rate for all your USB-powered devices, up to 2.4A per port (6A total max).
- Column design provides more space and convenient angles to easily plug in all your electronic and electrical devices.
- Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. Lightning protection, surge protection with a 1500-joule energy rating.
- Package Contents: AUKEY PA-S14 PowerHub XL, 5ft Power Cable, User Manual, 45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty Card.