Save on Aukey USB-C charging accessories, dash cams, keyboards, & more from $10.50

- Nov. 17th 2018 9:20 am ET

$10.50+
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Aukey Direct is offering a number of its products on sale from $10.50 shipped. Our top pick is Power Strip Surge Protector with 6 2.4A USB ports and 12 AC outlets for $30. Normally $50, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and matches the all-time low that we’ve seen. I have one of these on my desk and I love it because it lets me charge any phone or device I need without going underneath to my other power strips. Rated 4/5 stars. Keep reading for more Aukey deals.

Nomad Base Station

Other Aukey products on sale:

Aukey Power Strip w/ 6 USB and 12 AC Outlet features:

  • Consolidate your power supply – 12 AC outlets and 6 USB ports meet all your power requirements.
  • AiPower Adaptive Charging Technology – Tuned to provide the safest maximum recharge rate for all your USB-powered devices, up to 2.4A per port (6A total max).
  • Column design provides more space and convenient angles to easily plug in all your electronic and electrical devices.
  • Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. Lightning protection, surge protection with a 1500-joule energy rating.
  • Package Contents: AUKEY PA-S14 PowerHub XL, 5ft Power Cable, User Manual, 45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty Card.
$10.50+

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
mac accessories Best PC Gaming Deals aukey

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide