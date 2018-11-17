Amazon brings you Thanksgiving kitchen essentials from $4.50 shipped in its Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering last-minute Thanksgiving kitchen essentials from $4.50 shipped. Our top pick is the Calphalon Classic Nonstick Roaster at $39.99. Regularly closer to $70, this is a match for the lowest that we’ve tracked in the past year and is the best available. A roaster like this is a must-have for any kitchen around Thanksgiving time. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Another must-have from this sale is the Taylor Compact Waterproof Digital Pen Thermometer at $7.47. Normally around $15 or so, this is about 50% off the going rate and one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This will let you easily check on the temperature of dishes when you taken them out of the oven, and make sure every meal comes out perfect. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Calphalon Classic Nonstick Roaster features: