Stay illuminated this winter with a 2-pack of LED lanterns for just $13.50 shipped

Etekcity (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers a 2-pack of its Portable LED Camping Lanterns for $13.59 shipped when you use code SNJ9TIGU at checkout. Regularly $18, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked in 2018 and the lowest available. Lanterns like this are great for camping or when the power goes out, as they provide an ample amount of light with only a few AA batteries each (which are included). Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 8,100 shoppers.

Though Etekcity includes batteries here, it never hurts to stock up. You can pick up a 48-pack of AmazonBasics AA batteries for just $13 shipped right now, which is a great deal to keep your technology going through the holidays (or to power up new toys this Christmas).

Etekcity Portable LED Camping Lanterns features: