The JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth Speaker pairs with three devices simultaneously: $90 (Reg. up to $150)

Sound Distributors Inc. (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth Speaker for $89.95 shipped. Also available at JBL and Best Buy. That’s up to $60 off the typical rate and within $1 of the lowest price Amazon has offered in the past. This portable speaker offers IPX7 waterproofing and connectivity with up to 3 devices so multiple people can control which tunes play. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Save about $60 when you give up connectivity to multiple devices and drop down to IPX5 waterproofing. Anker‘s $28 SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker is an Amazon best-seller with 90% of reviewers leaving a 4+ star rating.
JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth Speaker features:
- Wirelessly connect up to 3 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns playing powerful stereo sound.
- Battery offers up to 20 hours of playtime
