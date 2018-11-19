The JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth Speaker pairs with three devices simultaneously: $90 (Reg. up to $150)

- Nov. 19th 2018 10:35 am ET

Sound Distributors Inc. (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth Speaker for $89.95 shipped. Also available at JBL and Best Buy. That’s up to $60 off the typical rate and within $1 of the lowest price Amazon has offered in the past. This portable speaker offers IPX7 waterproofing and connectivity with up to 3 devices so multiple people can control which tunes play. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save about $60 when you give up connectivity to multiple devices and drop down to IPX5 waterproofing. Anker‘s $28 SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker is an Amazon best-seller with 90% of reviewers leaving a 4+ star rating.

JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth Speaker features:

  • Wirelessly connect up to 3 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns playing powerful stereo sound.
  • Battery offers up to 20 hours of playtime

