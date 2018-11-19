Save $150 and get an Optoma 1080p Home Theater Projector by Thanksgiving for $499

Amazon is offering the Optoma 1080p Home Theater Projector (HD29) for $499 shipped. That’s $150 off the rate it typically fetches there and the current price at ABC Warehouse. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked by $69. This projector features a DarbeeVision image processor, adding more detail, depth, and lighting to content. I have owned a 1080p Optoma projector for several years and have never had an issue with it. Ports include 2 HDMI, AUX, USB, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Pick up a 3-Pack of AmazonBasics 6-Foot HDMI Cables for $12 to be sure that you have the cables needed to hook up your gear when the projector arrives. They have a 4.6/5 star rating with over 17,000 reviews.

Optoma HD29 1080p Projector features: