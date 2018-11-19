Fix just about anything w/ a 60-in-1 or 86-in-1 precision screwdriver set from $13 shipped

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $12.79 shipped when you use code HA7BFOROR at checkout. This is 20% off the going rate and one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. I have this kit and it’s great for working on laptops, tablets, phones, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 2,000 shoppers and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.
Nomad Base Station
If you need some more tools, ORIA via Amazon is also offering its 86-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $27.71 shipped when you use code HA21BFOR at checkout (Reg. $33). This is one of the better prices we’ve tracked here and is the lowest available. This kit will add things like plastic spudgers, tweezers, and more to your toolset.
ORIA 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set features:
- 1. Multi-Magnetic Hand Tools : 60 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set is Professional hand tools to repair all popular laptops, phones, game consoles, and other electronics.
- 2. Variety of Specialty Bits : 56 different kind of Screwdriver bits, which made of chrome-vanadium steel are carefully selected by ORIA to meet all your need.
- 3. Flexible Shaft : A flexible shaft is included, which is great for stereo work as well as other large electronics where the screws are not on the surface.
- 4. High Quality : The Unique non slip driver in the market is machined from a single piece of aluminum, and cover with the Silica gel, it also with a ball bearing mounted swivel top to make the work more easily.
- 5. Portable : Professional portable hardware tools with perfect weight & compact design for easy carry.