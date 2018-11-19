Race your friends with Razor’s Ground Force Drifter Fury electric ride-on for $199 (40% off)

- Nov. 19th 2018 4:55 pm ET

Get this deal
$325 $199
0

Amazon offers the Razor Ground Force Drifter Fury Ride-On for $199 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Normally selling for closer to $325, that’s good for a nearly 40% discount from the going rate, comes within $6 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen since the beginning of the year. Ground Force Drifter features top speeds of 12MPH and comes equipped with a spark bar for unique lighting effects. Rated 4+ stars from just under 70% of shoppers. 

Razor Ground Force Drifter Fury features:

  • The Ground Force Drifter Fury ups the ante with the added flash of its unique Spark Bar
  • Reach speeds up 12 mph (19 kmh), leaving a shower of sparks in your wake
  • Race-tuned chassis and super-slick rear wheels for serious neighborhood drifting
  • Features a powerful variable-speed, chain-driven motor, thumb-trigger acceleration control and hand-operated rear brake
  • Recommended for ages 8 and older and will support a rider up to 140 pounds
Get this deal
$325 $199

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Walmart RAZOR

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go