Race your friends with Razor’s Ground Force Drifter Fury electric ride-on for $199 (40% off)

Amazon offers the Razor Ground Force Drifter Fury Ride-On for $199 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Normally selling for closer to $325, that’s good for a nearly 40% discount from the going rate, comes within $6 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen since the beginning of the year. Ground Force Drifter features top speeds of 12MPH and comes equipped with a spark bar for unique lighting effects. Rated 4+ stars from just under 70% of shoppers.
Razor Ground Force Drifter Fury features:
- The Ground Force Drifter Fury ups the ante with the added flash of its unique Spark Bar
- Reach speeds up 12 mph (19 kmh), leaving a shower of sparks in your wake
- Race-tuned chassis and super-slick rear wheels for serious neighborhood drifting
- Features a powerful variable-speed, chain-driven motor, thumb-trigger acceleration control and hand-operated rear brake
- Recommended for ages 8 and older and will support a rider up to 140 pounds