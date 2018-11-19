Sony’s 10-inch Digital Paper Tablet gets first price drop to $500 shipped ($100 off), more

Amazon offers the Sony 10-inch Digital Paper Tablet for $499.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy and B&H. That’s a $100 savings and the first price drop that we’ve tracked. The larger 13-inch model has also received the same $100 price cut and is now on sale for $599.99 at Amazon and B&H. That matches our previous mention from back in August and returns to the Amazon low. Both tablets feature an e-paper display that makes it ideal for jotting down notes, managing documents, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of shoppers.
Sony 10-inch Digital Paper Tablet features:
- Thin, lightweight design, Approximately 8.5 oz. (240 grams -dpt-cp1)
- 10.3” (diagonal) high contrast display; 1404 x 1872 dots
- Low-glare display for comfortable, long term reading
- Paper-like texture for precise writing
- Digital Paper application (PC/Mac) and digital Paper mobile application (smartphone companion app for Android and iOS)