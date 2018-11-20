Save nearly $600 on Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 512GB via Amazon (Cert. Refurb)

Woot via Amazon offers Apple’s 2017 12-inch MacBook 512GB for $999.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. For comparison, this model sells for $1,599 in new condition although it’s currently marked down to $1,298. Apple’s 12-inch MacBook sports a Retina display, 1.2GHHz i5 processor, USB-C port and more. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. Check out our previous roundup of the best Apple deals at Amazon for additional markdowns.
Be sure to grab a USB-C hub with your savings so you can connect legacy devices. We recommend this $15 Aukey option.
Apple 12-inch MacBook features:
- Renewed products look and work like new. These products have been inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers, which typically perform a full diagnostic test, replacement of any defective parts, and a thorough cleaning process. Packaging and accessories may be generic. This product is backed by a 90 day Woot Warranty.
- 12-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2304-by-1440 resolution at 226 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors
- 1.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor (Turbo Boost up to 3.2GHz) with 4MB shared L3 cache, 512GB PCI-E based flash memory storage, 8GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory