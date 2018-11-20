GAP’s Black Friday Sale is here early with an extra 50% off sitewide & deals from just $13

Gap takes an extra 50% off sitewide with no exclusions when you apply promo code BLKFRIDAY at checkout. Find great deals on jeans, jackets, sweaters, shoes and more. Orders of $50 or more receive free shipping.

If you’re looking for an outfit for the holidays the Textured Mockneck Pullover Sweater is a great option. It’s on sale for just $30 and can be paired with jeans or khaki’s alike. Pair this sweater with the Wool-Blend Topcoat for a polished and timeless look. Plus, this coat is on sale for $99, which is nearly $100 off the original rate.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

ICYMI: The Express Black Friday Event is here with 50% off sitewide, including sale items.