This morning, iTunes has launched its Black Friday movie sale offering one of the largest selections of price drops we have ever seen. There are 4K films from $5, holiday titles under $10, a number of notable bundles, and much more. Of course, you’ll want to grab a discounted iTunes gift card before you jump in here to take your savings even further. There’s not been a better time in 2018 to load up your movie library, so head below for all of the deals in the iTunes Black Friday movie sale!

Headlining the iTunes Black Friday movie sale are various bundles from $10. Most of the these films sell for that much individually, making it a great time to load up your iTunes library. One standout is the DC Universe 10th Anniversary 30-film Collection for $99.99. Regularly $400 — yes, $400 — this bundle delivers crazy value for DC comics fans with nearly every hit animated film included.

Other notable bundles include:

Holiday films in the iTunes Black Friday movie sale:

iTunes Black Friday movie sale includes 4K films:

Other iTunes Black Friday movie sale deals:

We expect the iTunes Black Friday movie sale to continue to refresh over the coming days and we’ll be updating this post accordingly. In the meantime, be sure to grab some discounted iTunes gift cards for yourself or as a gift. Swing by our daily apps and games roundup for all of the best deals on iOS.