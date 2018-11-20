Nest Protect hits Black Friday price early at $100 shipped (Reg. $119)

Best Buy offers its My Best Buy members the 2nd generation Nest Protect Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm for $99.99 shipped. That’s good for nearly $20 off retailers like Amazon and a match of the Black Friday price we’re expecting this week. Nest Protect works perfect with other Nest products like the third generation thermostat to add even more smarts to your home. It is voice-activated and unlike other options on the market can detect between various smells and smoke. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Don’t need the added Nest smarts? Grab this #1 best-seller at Amazon for under $10.

