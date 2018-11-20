Nest Protect hits Black Friday price early at $100 shipped (Reg. $119)

Nov. 20th 2018

Best Buy offers its My Best Buy members the 2nd generation Nest Protect Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm for $99.99 shipped. That’s good for nearly $20 off retailers like Amazon and a match of the Black Friday price we’re expecting this week. Nest Protect works perfect with other Nest products like the third generation thermostat to add even more smarts to your home. It is voice-activated and unlike other options on the market can detect between various smells and smoke. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Nest Protect features:

  • IT’S TIME TO KNOW MORE AND WORRY LESS: The Nest Protect is not like other smoke alarms. You no longer have to spend time worrying about whether or not your smoke detector is still working, or what the blinking lights mean; Nest Protect can tell you everything you need to know! With automatic battery self-check, the Nest Protect helps take the hassle out of dealing with smoke alarms.
  • EASY TO UNDERSTAND ALERTS: Unlike other smoke alarm systems, the Nest Protect doesn’t beep when there’s danger, the Nest Protect talks to you and alerts you to what’s going on. Whether it’s burnt toast in the kitchen or carbon monoxide in the living room, the Nest Protect uses clear spoken messages to alert you to the danger. The Nest Protect also works with most cellular devices, allowing you to receive notifications on your phone whenever something happens.
