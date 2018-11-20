This Shark Navigator Vacuum won’t suck your wallet dry, it’s now $98 (Reg. $130+)

Nov. 20th 2018

$98
Amazon offers the Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum for Carpet and Hard Floor for $98 shipped. Meanwhile, QVC charges around the same but before extra shipping costs. It otherwise goes for well over $130 at the likes of Target and Home Depot. Today’s price is an all-time low at Amazon; for around the last six months, it had been hovering closer to $150 there. If you have allergies or pets (or both!), this vacuum has features that’ll serve you well, such as a HEPA filter, anti-allergy seal, and wide pet upholstery tool. For added convenience, it even has a lift-away hand vac so you can get to those hard-to-reach nooks-and-crannies much easier. Over 3,000 shoppers have rated it 4.4/5 stars.

With your savings, pick up some additional vacuum filters to avoid reaching the point of merely blowing dust around.

Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum features:

  • Lift-Away. Press a button to lift the canister away and easily clean hard-to-reach areas.
  • Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology + a HEPA filter. Traps 99.9% of dust and allergens inside the vacuum.
  • Powerful and lightweight. Portable and versatile at only 12.5 lbs
  • Brushroll Shutoff. Deep carpet and gentle bare floor cleaning.
  • Swivel Steering. Excellent control for maneuvering around furniture.
  • The product comes with Wide Pet Upholstery tool , does not have pet power brush
